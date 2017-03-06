Cardinals’ Oh is Lights Out in First World Baseball Classic Appearance

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The home crowd erupted when Seung Hwan Oh froze the Israelian hitter on four pitches, to end a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning of a tied ball game. Korea did lose its first game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic, 2-1 in 10 innings, but the St. Louis Cardinals closer looked solid.

Oh is the first player to appear in all four WBC’s (2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017). He is the only player on Korea’s roster who plays in Major League Baseball, although first baseman, Da Hoe Lee, was on the Seattle Mariners last year.

Korea’s manager, In-Sik Kim kept Oh in for the ninth inning as well, and he allowed one hit, he striking out two more. Oh threw only 20 pitches to get four outs, 16 of them were strikes.

“Today, Oh pitched really well,” Kim said, according to MLB.com. “When Oh was in the bullpen at the end of the game, when he relieved, he was prepared for the game. I hoped that he could stop the opponent, and he did very well.”

Italy forced a bases-loaded walk to score first in the second inning, then won the game in the top of the 10th on a fielders-choice single.

Cardinals minor leaguer, Corey Baker is on Italy’s pitching staff, but was not used in Wednesday game in Seoul, South Korea, which began at 3:30 a.m., in St. Louis time.

The WBC continues tonight at 9 p.m. CST (noon, March 7, in South Korea) with Israel vs. Chinese Taipei.

