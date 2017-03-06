Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Twins | HELP

Carol Daniel, Jen Myers Recognized Among Top 50 Women in STL

March 6, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Carol Daniel, Gazelle STL, Jen Myers, Top 50 Women in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two leading ladies at CBS Radio – St. Louis have been honored by Gazelle STL magazine, making its list of the Top 50 Women in St. Louis.

The March recognitions coincide with Women’s History Month. The magazine’s editorial team “curated a diverse list of extraordinary women who show tremendous courage in their daily lives to overcome adversity and make their mark.”

And two of those women are KMOX news anchor Carol Daniel, and Y98 Phillips and Company personality Jen Myers.

Daniel is recognized under the “Media” category.

“Carol Daniel remains an influential on-air personality who understands the real issues in our neighborhoods,” the article reads.

screen shot 2017 03 06 at 10 18 42 am Carol Daniel, Jen Myers Recognized Among Top 50 Women in STL

Myers appears in the “Warriors” category, after completing her last chemotherapy treatment in December. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, going public with her diagnosis and treatments.

screen shot 2017 03 06 at 10 20 45 am Carol Daniel, Jen Myers Recognized Among Top 50 Women in STL

Congratulations ladies!!

CLICK HERE to read about all 50 women named the Top 50 Women in St. Louis!

