Chesterfield Police Share Wrong-Way I-64 Accident Photos as Warning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – An accident early this morning that closed eastbound Interstate 64 east of Boone’s Crossing involved a wrong-way driver and left both drivers seriously injured.
Police tell KMOX an SUV was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with a car. The SUV’s driver was ejected.
Both drivers are expected to survive.
Police say alcohol is a suspected contributing factor to the accident.
The Chesterfield Police Department posted photos of the severe accident on its Facebook page, “to stress the seriousness of what can happen if you drink and drive.”