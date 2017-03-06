Conditions Just Right for Perryville Tornado

PERRYVILLE, MO (KMOX) – The deadly EF-4 tornado that ripped through Perryville, Missouri had the longest track record, 50.4 miles, since 1983.

The National Weather Service out of Paducah Kentucky sent a team to survey the damage and rate the twister. Meteorologist Sean Poulos said the weather conditions were just right to produce such a strong storm.

“The ingredients were in place, the atmosphere was primed, several things had to come together just right. Basically a supercell storm just on its own, so it was able to ingest plenty of what the atmosphere had to offer,” he says. “It didn’t have any other storms around it to suck the energy out of it, so it was able to intensify and last for a long time.”

Technically, we are not in the Spring storm season yet, but Poulos says it isn’t that rare to have a winter tornado, especially given the warm weather we’ve had.

The Perryville tornado was originally rated and EF-3, but then upgraded to an EF-4.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri says fifty-five families visited its help center in Perryville on Saturday to take advantage of tornado relief offerings.

Agency volunteers continue to distribute meals and cleaning supply kits to victims.

Since Tuesday’s twister hit, the Red Cross has delivered more than 10,900 meals or snacks and 6300 cleanup kits throughout three Missouri counties and one in southern Illinois.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook