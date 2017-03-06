Congressman Clay Critical of Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Perhaps at no surprise, St. Louis Congressman Lacy Clay is critical of President Trump’s revised travel ban.

The Democrat saying in a statement, President Donald Trump’s revised Muslim travel ban is cruel, ineffective and counterproductive to our national security.

He adds it will do nothing to keep America safe but will empower the extremists who wish to do us harm.

Clay released the following statement:

“President Trump’s revised Muslim travel ban is cruel, ineffective, and counterproductive to our national security. It will do nothing to keep America safe but it will empower the extremists who wish to do us harm.

We must continue to welcome and defend refugees and immigrants without discriminating against them on the basis of their religion or country of origin. And we will demand equal protection under the law for all, as required by the Constitution.

Since the 9-11 attacks, there has not been a single case where a refugee admitted to the United States committed a terrorist attack. And this revised Muslim travel ban does not even cover the nations that produced the 9-11 terrorists. Those are the facts, and the refugee vetting process, which takes almost two years, is already very strict. It works.

People of faith across this country are united in opposing this terrible, totally un-American action that violates our core values, contributes nothing to our national security, and emboldens extremism.”

