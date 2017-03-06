Foul Mouth in Court Lands Man Behind Bars

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOX) – A South Roxana man has found out that calling a judge a bad name in court could land you in jail.
Robert Frank, 22, was ordered held without bail after he uttered the “B-word” while walking away from the bench after Judge Kyle Napp refused to release him on his own recognizance.
According to the Alton Telegraph, the judge and others in the courtroom heard what Frank said.
Frank was appearing on a warrant for failing to pay $177 in restitution from an incident that occurred in 2014.
He is now charged with contempt of court.