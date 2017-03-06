Law Firm Asks for Delay on Cliff Cave Park for Bats

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An environmental law firm asks a judge to delay St. Louis County’s plan to knock down trees and pour concrete trails in Cliff Cave Park.
Kathleen Henry of the Great Rivers law firm says there’s an endangered species involved in the dispute – a bat.
She adds they aren’t against the hiking trails. However, knocking down trees right now for the two-mile trail, might destroy the nests of some of the bats which are just arriving to mate.
“We would like for the work to be postponed, until Fish and Wildlife Service and Missouri Conversation can come out and study the bats and see if they are roosting.”
She says an endangered Indiana Bat has come to roost early this spring. She adds the bat depends on large, mature trees to roost in.
The suit also seeks a temporary restraining order to allow the county council time to properly vote on a contract to authorize the new trails.