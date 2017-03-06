KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Listen to Win Tickets to ‘The Illusionists’ at The Fox

March 6, 2017 3:13 PM
Win: A four-pack of tickets to see “The Illusionists” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 10, 2017

Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see “The Illusionists” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Direct from Broadway, the world’s best-selling magic show is coming to St. Louis. This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTSTM – LIVE FROM BROADWAYTM has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Tickets are on sale now through MetroTix, for more information go to the event page online.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

