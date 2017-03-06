KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Missouri Lawmakers Work to Pre-Empt St. Louis Wage Increase

Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:04 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Republican lawmakers are hoping to fast-track legislation that would pre-empt a St. Louis ordinance raising the city’s minimum wage.

On Monday, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay came to the Capitol to speak against the proposal, which would prohibit any city or county from raising its minimum wage.

The legislation was filed last week in response to a Missouri Supreme Court ruling upholding the city’s law raising the minimum wage from $7.70 to $10 an hour.

Current law says cities weren’t allowed to raise their minimum wages after Aug. 28, 2015 the day the St. Louis ordinance was set to take effect.

The St. Louis law was put on hold in November 2015 when a circuit judge struck down the ordinance. The Supreme Court overturned that decision last week.

