Mo. and Ill. Among Top States for Heart Disease

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, Missouri and Illinois have some big problems with cardio vascular health.
The CDC says Missouri has one of the highest coronary heart disease mortality rates in the nation, and Illinois one of the highest prevalence of coronary heart disease in the United States, and it’s especially bad among African Americans.
“African Americans are about fifty percent more likely to have heart disease at a young age than whites,” says Dr. David Goff of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
According to Goff, there are several factors within Missouri and Illinos that contribute to the higher rate of heart disease.
“There are several reasons for this, most prominently high blood pressure, more overweight and obesity, and more diabetes,” he says.
Goff says prevention is the key, which includes not smoking, staying away from those who do smoke, moving more and eating a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables.