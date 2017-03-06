Reports: Cardinals, Pirates Game Moved to Minor League Ballpark

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In what will likely be a cross promotion between the Little League World Series and Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will play it’s Sunday, August 20 game at a ballpark in Williamsport, Pa., during the LLWS, say multiple reports.
It was first reported by DKPittsburghSports.com, and the game is reportedly going to be televised by ESPN.
The expected field will be BB&T Ballpark, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies Class A team. The stadium holds just 4,200 people.
The LLWS will be played in Williamsport from August 8 to August 27.
MLB has moved regular season games to neutral locations as recently as last season, when the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves played a game in Fort Bragg, North Carolina on July 3.
Neither the Cardinals, Pirates or MLB have confirmed the reports yet.