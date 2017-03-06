St. Louis City Prepares for Mayoral Primary on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis City voters go to the polls Tuesday to pick a new mayor — the first time in 16 years Mayor Francis Slay won’t be on the ballot.

Democratic Director of Elections Mary Wheeler Jones says voter turnout could be robust. As many as 60,000 St. Louis city voters are expected to go to the polls.

Jones says the only problem they expect is the usual attempts at last minute campaigning – by people passing out sample ballots.

“We don’t know when electioneering’s going on, because our coworkers are inside and we only know when someone calls as says, ‘So and so went across the line, past the 25 feet.’ Then we send a team out to address it.”

The Election Board does encourage voters to arrive at the polls prepared to vote.

“Please, when you do come to vote, you all got notice cards in the mail with a bar code on it and this may be your last time using those before the new voter ID law comes out,” Jones says. “So bring those cards with you and it will expedite voting.”

The candidate that wins the Democratic primary, usually becomes mayor after the April general election – there are few Republican voters that live in the city.

The candidates have filed their final campaign finance reports before the election, and they reveal that Alderman Lyda Krewson has raised the most ($1.2 million), followed by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed ($490,000), Treasurer Tishaura Jones ($381,140), Alderman Antonio French ($87,140) and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd ($80,545).

The polls open up at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

