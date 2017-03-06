The Davis Triplets: A Force of Improving Police, Community Relations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – During a first encounter, the only difference between the Davis triplets are the color of uniforms and badge numbers. And at 6’6″, there’s a good chance you’ll notice them walk in a room.
Jason, Ja-Mes and Ja-Maal of the Washington University Police Department, St. Louis City Police Department and North County Police Department, respectively grew up with no other occupation desire than to be police officers.
Even their two other siblings worked on a the force for some time. Our Debbie Monterrey did a triple-take when she first met them, and was impressed by a lot more than their stature. Although their daily responsibilities are very different, the way they strive to improve community relations between police and citizens is as identical themselves.
Listen to more about their story below: