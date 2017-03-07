Another Cardinals Pitcher Dominates at WBC, Israel Starts 2-0

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Corey Baker, a St. Louis Cardinals minor league pitcher, is at the moment, Israel’s most dominate pitcher. He started, and earned a win for his country, which are huge underdogs in this tournament.

Baker went 4 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering three hits and striking out three, in the 15-7 win vs Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Tuesday. The Cardinals’ 27-year-old right-hander reached Triple-A last season for the first time in his career. He was drafted by St. Louis in 2011, in the 49th round.

He’s thrown more innings than any Israel pitcher, through it’s first two WBC games. However, Chinese Taipei doesn’t have any Major League Baseball talents on its roster.

Israel had 10 different players record a hit, including four players with three hits and two others with multiple hits. Freiman drove in four runs, Tyler Krieger drove in three, and Ike Davis and Lavarnway each contributed two RBIs.

Israel entered the tournament ranked No. 41 by the World Baseball Softball Confederation and has already beaten third-ranked South Korea and fourth-ranked Chinese Taipei. Israel is now practically guaranteed a spot in the second round of the WBC.

Israel continues it’s stellar WBC run from Seoul, South Korea, today playing at 9 p.m. CST against Netherlands.

