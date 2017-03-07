Chesterfield Prop P Shot Down

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOX) – A unanimous ‘no’ resolution from the Chesterfield City Council on Proposition P, a half cent sales tax that would generate some 80-million dollars for public safety in Saint Louis County.

Councilman Randy Logan says once collected, the funds can be used how Saint Louis County wishes.

“There’s no guarantee they would be using new funds for additional law enforcement. Secondly it’s heavy handed in its metering, in that they take 3/8 of the top and then they take a portion based on their population portion,” he says.

Councilman Tom DeCampi went as far as to call it a bait and switch. They also pointed out that while Saint Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar is for Prop P, former Police Chief Tim Fitch is not. DeCampi also points out the controlling document for Proposition P is through the Saint Louis County Council.

“There’s nothing in it that requires funds from Prop P to be used to hire additional police officers,” DeCampi says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook