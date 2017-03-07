Guide To St. Louis’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade And Events

By Lisa Payne-Naeger Getting your Irish on in St. Louis is easy and fun. You won’t want to miss the St. Patrick’s day parade. It’s a St. Louis tradition and jam packed with exciting floats, balloons and dignitaries. Before you finalize your plans for the big day, make sure you check out the parade route, and the events along the way. There’s enough to keep you and your family very engaged in Irish celebration, all day long.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown St. Louis

www.irishparade.org Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12 p.m. St. Louisans are serious about their St. Patrick’s, Day Parade. It takes place in rain or shine. The event starts at 20th and Market Streets, turns at the Old Court House and concludes at Clark and Broadway. Noted as one of the best St. Patrick’s parades in the country, ours boasts of more than 120 marching bands, floats, large cartoon character balloons, clowns and more. More than 5000 marchers round out the spectacular celebration. It’s said that this event is the largest of its kind in our city and the streets are a sea of green during the events. And true to form of St. Louis celebrations, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is a family friendly event with lots of food and drink booths along the way. Have a hotdog, burger, brat and soft drink or beer as you enjoy the parade. Don’t forget to stop in at the Irish Village in Kiener Plaza for more fun, food and entertainment during the day. Kids will love the giant helium balloons, and you may want to arrive early to watch them being inflated. Murphy the Leprechaun is always a favorite, as well as the Irish flag. Aloe Plaza, on the corner of 18th and Chestnut Streets is where you can watch the fun from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parking, Transportation And Accessibility There will be many street and exit closings between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the parade, so parade organizers recommend taking the MetroLink or a MetroBus to the event. Metered, on-street parking is available and anyone who parks at those meters must be aware that meter hours and regulations will be in effect through the weekend. Parking is available at various places near the “Green Line.”

The Run Some people like to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and other events, with an invigorating run. Our celebration offers just that such thing. Approximately 8000 people will participate in this year's event. At 9 a.m., promptly, the 5 mile run begins at 18th and Market and concludes at Broadway and Market. Runner's Village, at the end of the race route, will offer support for participants with water, exhibitors, food and beverages, along with live music to be enjoyed by participants and spectators.