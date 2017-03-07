Lyda Krewson Wins Mayoral Primary

March 7, 2017 10:57 PM

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) Final UNOFFICIAL results are in for the Democratic Mayol Primary in St Louis.

Lyda Krewson fought off a challege from Tishaura Jones and wins by just 888 votes.

Krewson ends up garnering 32% of the votes to 30% for Jones. Lewis Reed was next with 18%. Antonio French ended with 16% of the votes.

On the Republican side–Andrew Jones was the runaway winner with 62% of the votes.

In the Democratic Comptroller Election–Darlene Green wins easily with 79% of the votes.

Proposition S passes with 60%.

