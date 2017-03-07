Mid-America Airport Adds Parking for New Flights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As Allegiant Airlines adds more flights to Mid-America Airport, St. Clair County is adding more parking there.
The County Board has agreed to spend $750,000 to add 438 spaces. Board Chairman Mark Kern says they’ll be in place by May, when Allegiant Air adds flights to Fort Lauderdale and Myrtle Beach.
“Flights have increased over 200 percent from 2015 to 2016,” Kern says. “Already in January we saw 40 percent increase in flights. You’ve got to have parking lot available for people to park in.”
Kern says they’re expecting about 200,000 passengers to pass through the airport this year.