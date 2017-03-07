More Midwest Tornadoes Touch Down Monday Night

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Weather Service will investigate reports of approximately 30 tornadoes touching down in the Midwest overnight. Wentzville, Missouri police Major Paul West says several businesses were damaged.

Major West says two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

At least two tornadoes touched down Monday night just north of Kansas City, Missouri.

Wentzville appears to have taken the hardest hit from storms that rolled through the area earlier this morning.

Mobile homes were flipped over in the area of West Main and Hilltop. Two people were trapped and had to be rescued. Saint Charles County Emergency Management says their injuries were minor.

A major gas line ruptured in that same area. People moved from the area until Ameren could cap the line.

Other areas in Wentzville and Saint Charles County hit hard, a lumber company along Church Street. Several other buildings and homes had significant wind damage, including ripped off roofs and downed trees.

