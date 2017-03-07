U City Meeting Discusses City Manager, Police Facility

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOX) – University City is still without a City Manager, City Clerk and a permanent police facility.

Mayor Shelley Welsch called a special meeting last night to discuss how to pay for a new police facility; putting it before U-City voters or issuing bonds, and if the interim City manager should oversee it.

Councilwoman Paulette Carr believes the city should wait to start a new project until a new City Manager has been hired.

“We need an experienced premier City Manager to manage the project, but that’s not the only reason I want to wait. I want to make sure that we’re making the right decisions between renovating and building new,” she says.

Mayor Welsch disagrees, saying the City can’t wait until they have filled positions. Three other councilmen agree with Carr. Councilman Michael Glickert supports the Mayor, and believes action needs to be taken now.

The interim City Manager is the former University City Police Chief Charles Adams. Welsch says there will be a nationwide search for a new City Manager, but in the meantime, she wants Adams to make the decision on a new location for the police department

