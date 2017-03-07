KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Vicar General of St. Louis Archdiocese to Become Auxiliary Bishop

March 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Auxiliary Bishop, Pope Francis, The Reverend Monsignor Mark Rivituso, Vicar General of the St. Louis Archdiocese

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The current Vicar General of the St. Louis Archdiocese, The Reverend Monsignor Mark Rivituso, has been tapped by the Pope to become the new Auxiliary Bishop. He will succeed Bishop Edward Rice who last year became Bishop of the Springfield Cape Girardeau Diocese.

Bishop-elect Rivituso is 55 years old. He’s a St. Louis native, baptized at St. Wenceslaus parish in south city, graduated from St. Mary’s High School and was ordained a priest by Archbishop John May in 1988.

In addition to currently serving as Vicar General for the Archdiocese, the Bishop elect is in residence at Annunciation Parish in Webster Groves.

