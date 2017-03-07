VIDEO: Stray Rescue Saves 50-Plus Dogs From Deadly Conditions in Louisiana

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Randy Grim says he didn’t sleep for three days since leaving St. Louis Wednesday morning, until he returned from Louisiana on Friday afternoon with 50 or more dogs that were set to be euthanized.
Grim, founder of Stray Rescue of St. Louis, and a few volunteers took multiple trucks and Grim’s personal RV to St. Landry Parish in Opelousas, La. They planned to save 40 dogs, but Grim says he wanted to come back with as many as he possibly could.
About 50 dogs were able to make the trip to St. Louis, plus, Grim says there are two who are pregnant. So, the total number of dogs saved will be in the 70’s, Grim says.
Hear more from Grim about his experience and how the dogs are doing now: