Billikens Rally in Final Seconds to Get Past Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Elliott Welmer scored 17 points and Davell Roby’s tip-in with 1.6 seconds left gave Saint Louis its only lead of the game and the Billikens beat Duquesne 72-71 in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Wednesday night.

Saint Louis used a 6-0 run in the closing 24 seconds to move on. Mike Crawford made a pair of layups in a seven-second span, the second coming off Mike Lewis II’s turnover with 15 seconds left.

Emile Blackman missed two free throws with nine seconds and the Dukes leading 71-70.

Crawford secured the rebound, and Jaylen Johnson drove through traffic down the left side of the lane and put up a shot that went off the left side of the backboard and into Roby’s hands. Kyle Abrahamson missed a potential game winner as time expired.

Eleventh-seed Saint Louis (12-20) advances to play George Washington on Thursday.

Duquesne led 42-32 at halftime and Lewis’ layup with 15:20 to go put the Dukes up 55-37.

Crawford had 16 and Reggie Agbeko added 15 for Saint Louis.

Lewis paced the Dukes (10-22) with 22 points, Tarin Smith and Isiah Mike each had 14 and Blackman 12.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.