Blues Sign 2016 First-Round Draft Pick Tage Thompson

ST. LOUIS (Mar. 8, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed 2016 first-round draft pick (26th overall) Tage Thompson (TAYGE, TOM-suhn) to a three-year, entry-level contract. Thompson, whose contract will begin in the 2017-18 season, will report to the Blues’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.
Thompson, 19, dressed in 34 games in his sophomore year at the University of Connecticut (UConn) this season, leading the Huskies with 19 goals and 32 points overall. The 6’5, 200-pound forward also tallied 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) across 36 games during his freshman season at UConn.
Internationally, the Orange, Connecticut, native has collected two gold medals with Team USA, including the 2017 U-20 World Junior Championship. During his international career, Thompson has posted six points (one goal, five assists) in 14 games overall.
Thompson, the son of former NHL defenseman and Peoria Rivermen Head Coach Brent Thompson, is a product of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). While with the program, he recorded 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 89 total games.