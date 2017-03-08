Microsoft Announces Plans to Open Regional HQ in CWE

March 8, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Central West End, CORTEX, CORTEX District, CWE, Microsoft

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Microsoft is coming to the Cortex District, a hive of technology companies and start-ups in the Central West End.

Microsoft will bring 150 new jobs to the district, and Cortex will become Microsoft’s regional headquarters, establishing a new technology center, says Cortex President Dennis Lower.

Microsoft General Manager for Mid-America Ervin Flores says he likes the growing tehchnology scene in St. Louis.

“I see a great place for families,” he says. “I see a great place of great people, great talent. The other thing that we love is the innovation. The amount of schools that you have here, the innovation both in the biotech sector, and in the healthcare sector.”

Sixty of those 150 jobs will come from a Microsoft office in Creve Couer, which is closing, for a net gain of 90 new jobs to the region.

