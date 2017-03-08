New Numbers Show Increased Stress on Caregivers

March 8, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimers Disease, caregiver, Stress

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new Alzheimer’s Association Report shows the growing cost and impact of Alzheimer’s Disease on families and the economy.

There are 110 thousand Missourians now living with Alzheimer’s, and 314 thousand caregivers providing 358 million hours of unpaid care which the reports value at $4.5 billion.

Stephanie Rohlfs Young with the St. Louis chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says it’s not just the financial cost of care-giving but the mental and physical cost as well.

“We see that in this new analysis of figures caregivers often put their own health on the back-burner, both their physical health and their mental health, and that causes a lot of burnout, fatigue and stress on the caregivers that we wouldn’t see in other conditions,” she says.

220 thousand Illinois residents are living with Alzheimer’s.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia