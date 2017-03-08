New Numbers Show Increased Stress on Caregivers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new Alzheimer’s Association Report shows the growing cost and impact of Alzheimer’s Disease on families and the economy.
There are 110 thousand Missourians now living with Alzheimer’s, and 314 thousand caregivers providing 358 million hours of unpaid care which the reports value at $4.5 billion.
Stephanie Rohlfs Young with the St. Louis chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says it’s not just the financial cost of care-giving but the mental and physical cost as well.
“We see that in this new analysis of figures caregivers often put their own health on the back-burner, both their physical health and their mental health, and that causes a lot of burnout, fatigue and stress on the caregivers that we wouldn’t see in other conditions,” she says.
220 thousand Illinois residents are living with Alzheimer’s.