Plus Size Models Wanted!

It’s a common complaint for many women on the hunt for something nice: nothing in their size, or nothing decent in their size. Phyllis Brasch Librach founded Sydney’s Closet in 2003. The Maryland Heights-based designer and manufacturer of women’s plus-size apparel was inspired by her curvy daughter.

“I was a journalist, and I fondly say that I traded deadlines for hemlines. I couldn’t find a plus-size prom dress for my daughter, and that’s what launched the business,” she says.

Company Vice-President Michelle Rosenfield says two-thirds of American women wear a size 16 or higher, and what started with prom dresses has expanded into a bridal line as well, sold online and in stores worldwide. But this time, Michelle says they are looking for some local models.

“We have a variety opened up, there’s different events and different photo shoot opportunities, so we’re doing a wide casting net and any size is welcome, as long as they’re plus-size,” she says.

The plus-size casting call is for women ages 16 to 26 who wear a 14 or larger. Deadline to apply is March 19 and you can get more details at sydneyscloset.com