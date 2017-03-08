St. Louis Start-Up Pioneers Cancer Treatment

March 8, 2017 6:31 AM
cancer, tumor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis cancer start-up Affigen just closed on a big $17 million investment from a Houston life sciences firm. CEO Carlos Santos explains that their innovation is a molecule that’s super-targeted on tumor cells, leaving little collateral damage in its wake.

“These are drugs that are focused on specific proteins that are on tumors that really fundamentally highlight the tumor cell for the immune system to kill it, essentially,” he says.

Right now, Affigen’s drug is in the pre-clinical stage. Its headquarters is in the Cortex Innovation District in St. Louis, and those Houston investors are just fine with them staying here. Santos was a guest on this week’s episode of Nothing Impossible, our weekly show about local innovation. Hear the latest episode at KMOX.com/audio.

