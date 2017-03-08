VIDEO: Wainwright Puts Changeup on Display in Spring Win

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22) March 8, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Adam Wainwright, Bob Gibson, Cardinals, Carson Kelly, Hall of Fame, history, Marlins, miami, MLB, Pitcher, Schedule, Spring Training, St. Louis

JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) – In his last start, Adam Wainwright rediscovered his curveball, Tuesday he focused on his changeup. Each of his three strikeouts, he says, he finished off with that off-speed pitch.

The St. Louis Cardinals are now 8-3 this spring, after a 9-2 win vs the Miami Marlins. Wainwright started the game with three shutout innings, allowing just one hit against a mix of Marlins projected starters and likely minor leaguers.

After the game he talked about throwing to catcher Carson Kelly, it was the first time this spring he had thrown to the 22-year-old in a game. He said of Kelly something most people in Major League Baseball would agree with:

“Great target, moved around well, setup nice, blocked a couple of stuff. I mean he caught a good game. He’s going to be a very, very good catcher in the big leagues.”

Wainwright says his changeup is an example of some new grips he has been experimenting with this spring.

Although a lot of Wainwright’s game looks new, there is still plenty of familiar at Cardinals spring training camp, including the appearance of MLB Hall of Famer, Bob Gibson. He was at the Jupiter complex Tuesday, meeting Dexter Fowler for the first time and, as usual, hanging out with the Cardinals pitchers.

He says Gibson still has so much information to give, and Wainwright still tells himself to listen, more than speak when he has a conversation with Gibson.

“I don’t want to fill the box with too much of my words when he’s got stuff to say,” Wainwright says. “I really just try to listen as much as I can.”

The Cardinals are back in action Wednesday at 12:05 p.m., from Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter against the Washington Nationals. You can listen to KMOX’s coverage of the game online for free through MLB.com, just click here and follow the steps.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia