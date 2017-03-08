VIDEO: Wainwright Puts Changeup on Display in Spring Win

JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) – In his last start, Adam Wainwright rediscovered his curveball, Tuesday he focused on his changeup. Each of his three strikeouts, he says, he finished off with that off-speed pitch.

The St. Louis Cardinals are now 8-3 this spring, after a 9-2 win vs the Miami Marlins. Wainwright started the game with three shutout innings, allowing just one hit against a mix of Marlins projected starters and likely minor leaguers.

After the game he talked about throwing to catcher Carson Kelly, it was the first time this spring he had thrown to the 22-year-old in a game. He said of Kelly something most people in Major League Baseball would agree with:

“Great target, moved around well, setup nice, blocked a couple of stuff. I mean he caught a good game. He’s going to be a very, very good catcher in the big leagues.”

Wainwright says his changeup is an example of some new grips he has been experimenting with this spring.

Although a lot of Wainwright’s game looks new, there is still plenty of familiar at Cardinals spring training camp, including the appearance of MLB Hall of Famer, Bob Gibson. He was at the Jupiter complex Tuesday, meeting Dexter Fowler for the first time and, as usual, hanging out with the Cardinals pitchers.

He says Gibson still has so much information to give, and Wainwright still tells himself to listen, more than speak when he has a conversation with Gibson.

“I don’t want to fill the box with too much of my words when he’s got stuff to say,” Wainwright says. “I really just try to listen as much as I can.”

The Cardinals are back in action Wednesday at 12:05 p.m., from Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter against the Washington Nationals.

