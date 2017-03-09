Fire Heavily Damages 110-Year-Old Victorian Home

March 9, 2017 6:59 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A big, brick 110-year-old Victorian home with bay windows and a turret caught fire near Interstate 44 and Grand on Thursday morning.

Home owner Chris Volland says the fire broke out in his 17-year-old daughter’s room.

“I heard an electrical pop and went to investigate, saw some smoke,” Volland says. “Something in my daughter’s room caught fire and it was completely engulfed by the time I opened up the door. It was just filled with smoke.”

Everyone in the home escaped harm, but the home was heavily damaged. Flames raced into the attic, burning the rafters. Firefighters on a truck ladder cut a hole in the roof and flooded the brick home with water.

Volland says his daughter had of electronics in her room, and he’s not sure what could have started the fire.

