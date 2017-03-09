Anheuser-Busch Protests Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BOSTON, MASS. (KMOX) – Anheuser-Busch is protesting Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade later this month after organizers refused to allow a group honoring gay veterans to march.
AB is supposed to have a sponsorship in the parade, but after OutVets was told it would not be able to participate the company said in a statement “we are disappointed to learn OutVets, who have proudly served this country, have been denied entry. We are re-evaluating our participation in this event.”
Just this morning, organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their decision. That is scheduled for Friday.
The parade is March 19.