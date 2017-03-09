Bommarito Arrested on Assault Charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – James Bommarito was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after police say he fired a shot at a man following a dispute at The Eat Rite Diner downtown.
The St. Louis Post reported the alleged victim filed a civil suit against Bommarito earlier last month. The suit filed Feb. 10 in St. Louis Circuit Court, Anthony Bertoglio claimed that Bommarito shot him in the face about 4 a.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot of the Diner. The shot grazed his chin. Bommarito said in an interview Wednesday that Bertoglio attacked him and he was defending himself and fired into the air.
James Bommarito is the son of Tony’s owner Vincent Bommarito.