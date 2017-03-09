Chris Hrabe’s High School Spotlight: CBC Challenge Cup Champions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This was the year it wasn’t suppose to be for the CBC Cadets. But, for a fourth year in a row, CBC is the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, Challenge Cup Champion.
This time as the underdogs, the purple and gold proved it still plays the best hockey by the end of the year. CBC lost a combined total of four games between the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons, but in just this season the Cadets lost five. Two of those were two the Challenge Cup runner up, SLUH.
Check out the highlights above, from Wednesday night’s championship. St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo was there to hand out the trophies, and hear from CBC goalie and MVP Jake Caruso, forward Clayton Dawes, and head coach and 12-time Challenge Cup champion John Jost.