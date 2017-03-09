Chris Hrabe’s High School Spotlight: CBC Challenge Cup Champions

March 9, 2017 12:29 AM
Filed Under: CBC, Challenge Cup, champion, High School Sports Spotlight, hockey, Mid-States Club Hockey Association, MSCHA, SLUH

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This was the year it wasn’t suppose to be for the CBC Cadets. But, for a fourth year in a row, CBC is the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, Challenge Cup Champion.

This time as the underdogs, the purple and gold proved it still plays the best hockey by the end of the year. CBC lost a combined total of four games between the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons, but in just this season the Cadets lost five. Two of those were two the Challenge Cup runner up, SLUH.

Check out the highlights above, from Wednesday night’s championship. St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo was there to hand out the trophies, and hear from CBC goalie and MVP Jake Caruso, forward Clayton Dawes, and head coach and 12-time Challenge Cup champion John Jost.

SEE OUR PAST SPOTLIGHTS HERE

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia