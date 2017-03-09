Cardinals vs. Astros at 11:55 - Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

From Sunny and 70 to Snow on Saturday

March 9, 2017 12:39 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s the 4 letter word everyone’s talking about — snow.

It’s hard to believe winter coats may resurface this weekend, with temperatures falling in the 70s today.

KMOX AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says it looks like the snow will arrive in the area late Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

Friday’s temperatures are forecast in the 20s, climbing to the mid 30s on Saturday.

So how much snow are we talking? Could be up to 3 inches of “slushy accumulation,” Devore says.

Sunday’s high falls in the low 40s.

