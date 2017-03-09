Is Gov. Greitens Avoiding Media?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Greitens continues to sidestep the media, taking no questions after a photo op in St. Louis.
The governor appeared to be taking his time with business people, shaking hands and chatting, but when reporters from KMOX and St. Louis Public Radio approached, his handler stepped in to usher the governor away, claiming they had to hurry to a meeting.
Reporters wanted to ask the governor about state budget cuts and whether they could mean higher college tuition in Missouri.
Other local media including the Associated Press are complaining that Greitens is always scurrying away from reporters as he walked away after his photo op.
In his defense, Greitens did host a press conference last week in Jefferson City.