Cardinals vs. Astros at 11:55 - Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Is Gov. Greitens Avoiding Media?

March 9, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Greitens, Media, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Greitens continues to sidestep the media, taking no questions after a photo op in St. Louis.

The governor appeared to be taking his time with business people, shaking hands and chatting, but when reporters from KMOX and St. Louis Public Radio approached, his handler stepped in to usher the governor away, claiming they had to hurry to a meeting.

Reporters wanted to ask the governor about state budget cuts and whether they could mean higher college tuition in Missouri.

Other local media including the Associated Press are complaining that Greitens is always scurrying away from reporters as he walked away after his photo op.

In his defense, Greitens did host a press conference last week in Jefferson City.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia