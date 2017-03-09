Ill. GOP Measure Would Pay State Workers – Budget or Not

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) – Efforts are underway to make sure Illinois state workers are always paid whether there’s a state budget or not.
The issue arose when Democrat Attorney General Lisa Madigan sought an order to stop paychecks because there’s no budgetary authority to issue them.
State Representative Avery Bourne’s legislation would treat employees like lawmakers, judges and others who are paid via “continuing appropriation.”
“I think if we are asking our state employees to continue to show up to work to continue to provide the vital services the government offers, then they should be guaranteed their pay for that work,” Bourne says.
Both Bourne and Governor Bruce Rauner say the measure will make sure state employees aren’t used as political pawns.
Madigan’s request was denied in a St. Clair County Court — she appealed it to the state Supreme Court.