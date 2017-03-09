Man Sentenced for Wave of Strong Arm Robberies Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man convicted of a wave of strong arm robberies in downtown St. Louis is sentenced to prison.
During Fall of 2015 people were on edge – someone was not just grabbing purses, but also knocking people down. Roy Brown was convicted of a dozen downtown robberies. Downtown Alderman Jack Coatar was in the courtroom as Brown was sentenced.
Coatar says he’s pleased Roy Brown was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He adds it sends a strong message to others who are thinking about committing crimes in the downtown business district area.
Brown was convicted in a jury trial of about a dozen downtown robberies. Coatar says the break in the case was due to a security camera capable of reading license plates that led to the arrest.