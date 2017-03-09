Missouri House Passes Change to Tort Lawsuits

Associated Press March 9, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: House, Jefferson City, lawmakers, lawsuits, legislation, limit, plantiff, rulings, Senate, tort

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri House has passed legislation backers say is aimed at stopping out-of-state plaintiffs from bringing lawsuits to the state.

House members voted 100-54 Thursday to send the bill to the Senate.

Lawmakers disagree about what the bill would do. Generally, it would limit plaintiffs’ ability to combine lawsuits and require plaintiffs to individually establish a venue where a case is heard.

Supporters say current law allows too many out-of-state plaintiffs to file lawsuits in Missouri in an attempt to get more favorable rulings.

But opponents argue the change would also limit Missouri residents from banding together to fight back against deceptive or harmful businesses.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia