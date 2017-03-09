Missouri House Passes Change to Tort Lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri House has passed legislation backers say is aimed at stopping out-of-state plaintiffs from bringing lawsuits to the state.
House members voted 100-54 Thursday to send the bill to the Senate.
Lawmakers disagree about what the bill would do. Generally, it would limit plaintiffs’ ability to combine lawsuits and require plaintiffs to individually establish a venue where a case is heard.
Supporters say current law allows too many out-of-state plaintiffs to file lawsuits in Missouri in an attempt to get more favorable rulings.
But opponents argue the change would also limit Missouri residents from banding together to fight back against deceptive or harmful businesses.
