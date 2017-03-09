New Evidence of Posthumous Brain Activity

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Scientists are learning more about posthumous brain activity.
What happens when you die? We’ve all heard the stories from people resuscitated from near death, but we’re not likely to hear from those who actually die. We have however heard from doctors in a Canadian intensive care unit about a case where nearly ten minutes after doctors had confirmed death; no pulse, no breathing, nonreactive pupils, the patient continued to show brain wave patterns similar to what you see in people during deep sleep.
Scientists have previously detected such brain waves in rats following decapitation.