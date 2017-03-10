Construction Industry Hope for Infrastructure Plan from the White House

March 10, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: construction, infrastructure, Trump Administration

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The construction industry here and around the nation is waiting and hoping for the Trump administration and congress to come up with an infrastructure plan that will put the country on par with other industrialized nations like China.

Gregory Cantares is project director at Eastman Chemical and chairman of the St. Louis Council on Construction Consumers.

“People think of China as a backwards country but it’s not. The infrastructure that is in the modern cities of china puts us to shame, and this is an opportunity for our country to make that move forward and gainfully employ people in professional jobs,” he says.

Cantares spoke after several construction companies were honored for their efforts to use best practices on their projects and their efforts to diversify their workforce.

