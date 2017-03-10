Dog Museum Leaving St. Louis County for New York City

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) – A museum dedicated to dogs that has been housed in St. Louis County for nearly 30 years is moving to New York City.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog announced the move Friday. The move is expected to happen in 2018.

Dog Museum in Queeny Park will pack up & move to New York City in 2018. pic.twitter.com/FpqtD1nWGV — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) March 10, 2017

The museum includes about 4,000 works of art showcasing dogs through history. And of course, dogs are allowed inside.

The AKC says the museum will move to the city headquarters for the American Kennel Club, where the museum first opened in 1982 before later moving to St. Louis County.

Museum director Stephen George says the move will allow for more people to see the artwork. The museum had about 6,000 paid admissions last year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook