Jewish Threats Case Brings Attention to Cyberstalking

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The arrest of Juan Thompson for threatening Jewish Centers and trying to blame an ex-girlfriend has re-focused attention on the issue of stalking, cyber or otherwise.

Cindy Mallott speaks with many stalking victims through her position as Crisis Intersection Supervisor for the YWCA.

“Stalking in and of itself is basically behavior or a pattern of behavior that is specifically geared towards making a person feel fear. It could be an unwanted phone call or message, it could be contacting the person, it could even be sending the person a present or a gift,” she says.

She believes that the portrayal of stalking on TV or in movies can paint an inaccurate picture and cause some victims to wait too long to contact authorities. Mallott hopes that the story of Thompson and his alleged actions against an ex-girlfriend will convince more stalking victims to come forward and contact authorities.

“It’s important not to delete numbers or emails, it’s important to document behaviors such as someone driving by, showing up, waiting for them,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook