MoDOT Prepares for Weekend Snow

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – MoDOT’s Shaunda White says even though we’re not expecting much snow, they’re not taking any chances. The department has trucks out pre-treating the roads with salt-brine until 4:00 this afternoon. Then as the snow moves in overnight, they’ll have all 200 trucks back on the road by 2 a.m.
White says while they’re only expecting 1-3 inches, they’re prepared for whatever happens.
“We’re prepared for whatever is,” she says.
Snow could also mean that on the day where downtown goes green, it could actually go white. As of this morning, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to continue as scheduled.