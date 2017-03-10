New Ill. Bill Would Lower Drinking Age with Parents’ Permission

BELLEVILLE, IL. (KMOX) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow those between the ages of 18 and 21 be served alcohol – with their parents’ permission.

Those parents would also have to be present at the time their off-spring were being served. Here’s what some patrons at a Metro East tavern had to say about the idea.

“If it’s a family Thanksgiving, New Years Day celebration, you’re having dinner, I don’t think it’s inappropriate for them to take a glass of champagne and have a New Years Day toast,” said one patron.

Mark Onstott, owner of Tavern on Main in Belleville, weighs in on the proposal.

“I guess it would be ok, I’m not big on making the drinking age younger because of all the baggage that goes with it, but I guess it would be ok,” he says.

Others wondered if it’s a good idea to encourage teens to drink alcohol. Under the bill, hard liquor would still be prohibited for those under 21.

Ten states, including Illinois’ northern neighbor Wisconsin, already have a similar bill in place.

