PHOTOS: STL’s John Goodman Gets Hollywood Star

HOLLYWOOD (KMOX) – For a career that took him from Missouri State University to TV hit “Roseanne,” and currently the film “Kong: Skull Island,” actor John Goodman is the latest to get a star in Hollywood.
The Affton native is the 2,604th to be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Goodman’s star is being placed in front of the Hollywood Wax Museum.
The actor saluted some important women in his life during his acceptance speech, including his hard-working mother and “the many teachers who tried to knock some sense into me. Some of it worked.”
Among those saluting Goodman at Friday’s ceremony were fellow actors Jeff Bridges and Brie Larson.
Goodman’s co-star in the movie “The Big Lebowski” Bridges said Goodman’s long career of acting in plays, television and movies puts him right up there with some of the best ever.