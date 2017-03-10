Police Chief Banned from His Own Town

WARDELL, MO (KMOX) – The police chief of a small Missouri boot-heel town has been banned from entering the town, carrying a weapon or being out at night.
The restrictions were placed on Wardell Chief Casey Redden after he was charged with violating a protection order and stalking. According to the Daily Dunklin Democrat, Redden was arrested after he allegedly followed the victim and tried to call them using a blocked phone number.
The protection order was issued after Redden allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend and refused to return his children to their mother. Wardell is a town of 400 residents about three hours south of St. Louis.