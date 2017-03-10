Rep. Bruce Franks Will Not Run for Mayor as Write-In Candidate

March 10, 2017 6:50 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri State Representative Bruce Franks tells KMOX he has decided not to run as a write-in candidate for mayor of St. Louis.

Franks wrote on Instagram that he doesn’t want to leave his current House seat open and allow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to take his time scheduling a special election.

He also wrote about his hopes for Democratic nominee Lyda Krewson, saying that he hopes she cares about affordable housing. Franks also says she is smart on crime and cares about the root cause of crime.

Check out the full Instagram post below:

