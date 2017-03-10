Rep. Candidate for Mayor Focuses on Change for the City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There were three names on the ballot in the Republican Primary for St. Louis Mayor. KMOX’s Carol Daniel got the chance to catch up with the winner.

Republican Candidate Andrew Jones has a quick answer for anyone who thinks a Republican in the city of St. Louis has a small chance of winning.

“There have been greater odds that have been accomplished in last two decades than most people could even fathom,” Jones says.

Jones tells KMOX he has a great opportunity and needs more exposure, saying that his message resonates with people.

“People of St. Louis have been asking for change and for the last 66 years, the city of St. Louis has plummeted because there’s been one leadership that has put in failed policies…and they certainly want a change.”

He says his top priority is to ensure law and order in the city. KMOX asked if he would like to fire St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson. Jones says the focus on the chief has been misplaced.

“The focus should have been on who the police chief reports to and that is the mayor,” Jones says. “The mayor is in charge of the police chief and he certainly should have been on top of anything…to ensure with leadership that we do the right thing.”

Jones says his goals are to improve public safety, push for effective economic, business and community development. The 56-year-old is Vice President of business Development and Marketing for the Southwestern Electric Cooperative.

He received his undergraduate degree from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, his Master’s in International Business from Webster University and his MBA from Washington University’s Olin Business School.

For more information on Republican Candidate Andrew Jones, click here.

