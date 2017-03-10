Spring Break Air Travel Tips from TSA: Dos and Don’ts

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The federal Transportation Security Administration expects Spring Break air travel to be up 13 to 15 percent over last year’s numbers.

The TSA’s Mark Howell was at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Friday to give travelers tips on handling the increase.

Howell says “liquids” in carry-on bags cause the most headaches at checkpoints, and he urges travelers to follow the 3-1-1 rule: 3.4 ounce liquids in a 1 quart-sized bag, are allowed to one bag per flyer.

“If you do your liquids like that, you’re going to be fine,” he says.

Liquid medicines are exempt from that rule.

Another tip is to arrive at the airport two hours before a scheduled flight, or a bit longer if flying with pets, small children or oversized items.

#TSA spokesman Mark Howell with some examples of items confiscated from carry-ons at airports @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/mZ5G4FG6Py — Brad Choat (@choatsnews) March 10, 2017

And Howell says you wouldn’t believe some items confiscated from carry-on bags at security checkpoints.

“I’ve seen chainsaws before. I’ve seen cans of fuel. I’ve seen weed whackers, a human skull,” he says.

Those are head-scratchers, he says, but one item seized recently by TSA in Atlanta takes the cake.

It was a replica baseball bat from “The Walking Dead” TV show, “down to the point where it had fake blood on it.”

Howell says TSA has a “bizarre items seized” Instagram page you can check out.

