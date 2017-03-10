Study Proves Soy Safe for Breast Cancer Patients

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – SLU Care breast cancer surgeon Theresa Schwartz at SSM Health SLU Hospital says there have been concerns in the past about women with a history of breast cancer eating products containing soy because soy tends to have compounds that are similar to estrogen.

“So the concern was always if you gave someone more estrogen and they had an estrogen responsive cancer, that that soy would cause them problems with their breast cancer but what this story is showing us now is that it appears to be safe to have spy based products and in fact in some patient populations those women that took in soy based products has better breast cancer related outcomes,” she says.

So, Dr. Schwartz says based on this study, soy should not be removed from the diet of any woman with breast cancer.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook